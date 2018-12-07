Technavio analysts forecast the global electrical hospital beds market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate during the year-over-year growth.

The focus on product improvement is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global electrical hospital bed market 2019-2023. Vendors are focusing on launching improved modern hospital beds with different features to remain competitive in the market. Based on the patients need, companies are focusing on improving the modern hospital beds features to provide better comfort. Vendors such as LINET and LINAK are launching modern hospital beds with unique features such as four-section profiling beds with knee raise and ultra-low beds. Also, with product improvement, companies are focusing on extending the maintenance schedule of electrical hospital beds, which can help the end-users to contact the manufacturers for resolving any issues that may arise.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global electrical hospital beds market is the increase in the number of hospital beds:

Global electrical hospital beds market: Increase in the number of hospital beds

With the increase in the occurrence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, medical emergencies, and short-term and long-term disabilities, the demand for patient care services is rising. As a result, hospitals are focusing on increasing the number of hospital beds to accommodate patients in emergency departments as well as in-patient and out-patient demand. The increasing number of hospital beds along with the growing popularity of electric hospital beds will help to meet patient demand, thereby driving market growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "CDC, in 2017 says, every year, around 735,000 people in the US have heart attacks and for the comfort of the patients who are in a condition of heart failure, the head of the bed has to be elevated for more than 30 degrees for which there is need of electric hospital beds."

Global electrical hospital beds market: Segmentation analysis

The global electrical hospital beds market research report provides market segmentation by product (specialty and standard) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for 42% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increase in several hospital beds and focus on product improvement.

