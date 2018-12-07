Espelkamp (ots) -



- Querverweis: Bildmaterial ist abrufbar unter http://www.presseportal.de/bilder -



Espelkamp-based HARTING Technology Group (district of Minden-Lübbecke) once again achieved double-digit growth during the 2017/18 financial year (30 September). Notching up an increase of 13.4%, the globally active family-owned company achieved sales of EUR762 million (previous year: EUR672 million), setting yet another record in its 73-year corporate history.



"This is a top-notch performance that makes us proud. We're very satisfied with the development of our business," said Board Chairman Philip Harting. "HARTING is a trailblazer and partner of Industrie 4.0." Harting noted that growth had been driven particularly by momentum from the transportation, mechanical engineering, automation and robotics market segments. The number of employees (including trainees) increased to 4,980 during the course of the 2017/18 financial year (previous year: 4,639), an increase of 7.4%. Some 77 new jobs were created in Germany (3.1%), while 264 employees were hired at foreign production sites and subsidiaries (12.3%).



About HARTING:



The HARTING Technology Group is one of the world's leading providers of industrial connection technology for the three lifelines of Data, Signal and Power and has 13 production plants and branches in 44 countries. Moreover, the company also produces retail checkout systems, electromagnetic actuators for automotive and industrial series use, charging equipment for electric vehicles, as well as hardware and software for customers and applications in automation technology, mechanical and plant engineering, robotics and transportation engineering. In the 2017/18 business year, some 5,000 employees generated sales of EUR 762 million.



Originaltext: HARTING Stiftung & Co. KG digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/120318 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_120318.rss2



Contact: HARTING Stiftung & Co. KG Detlef Sieverdingbeck General Manager Communication and Public Relations Marienwerderstr. 3 32339 Espelkamp



Phone: 05772 47-244 Fax: 05772 47-400 Detlef.Sieverdingbeck@HARTING.com Additional information at www.HARTING.com