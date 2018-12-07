Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2018) - Weekend Unlimited Inc. (CSE: YOLO) (FSE: 0OS1), a lifestyle cannabis company, announced that its acquisition target, R & D Pharma in Jamaica, has advanced its breeding program in anticipation of further expansion. The R & D Pharma property, branded Tropicann Jamaica, comprises 98-acres.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Weekend Unlimited" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_o2zxhqp5/Weekend-Unlimited-provides-updates-on-Tropicann-Jamaica-cannabis-acquisition-target-Northern-Lights-Organics-CBD-subsidiary

60-acres are usable for cultivation, of which 5.2-acres are currently used for terraced outdoor cultivation. This includes 3.2-acres of commercial cultivation which is capable of producing 5,750 kilograms of dry material per year. The remaining 2-acres is used for research and development, producing 3,000 kilograms.

An additional 5-acre outdoor plot is set to be prepared for cultivation commencing in 2019, which should triple production. The site has a 6,000 square foot greenhouse which includes a 1,000 square foot mother room, 400 square foot stacked clone room, and a 1,000 square foot veg room. It also includes a 3,600 square foot flower room, of which 2,500 square feet is canopy, with the capacity to produce 600 kilograms of dry material per year for the fully owned on-site dispensary, which is planned to serve the tourism market.

Cody Corrubia, President & CEO, stated: "Currently, the site is in production with 13 acclimated strains & 120 mother plants. Another 37 strains are being cultivated and 'phenotyped' as a part of an in-depth program to produce unique equatorial and tropical cannabis varieties for both medical and recreational markets."

The company recently reported that its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Lights Organics, in Fort St. James, British Columbia, received delivery of its first shipment of two new 3,200 square foot greenhouses, with subsequent shipments scheduled for mid-December.

Cody Corrubia, added: "The new greenhouses will be used to expand the production capacity of the organic farm; and, for year-round growing of hemp for high CBD seeds and seedlings. The hemp seeds and seedlings will be moved from the greenhouses to the outdoor fields. It is anticipated that construction of the new greenhouses will take approximately 8 weeks and be completed during January 2019."

Art Halleran, Founder and President of Northern Lights Organics, stated: "The hemp greenhouses will have premium cannabis style lighting and rolling benches, dehumidification, venting, pest screening, irrigation, and automation. Year round growing will be possible using the greenhouse, even during the winter season. Starting out door crops using indoor grown starter plants is anticipated to have a significant positive effect on ultimate yields. It is anticipated to further allow us to create our own genetics over the long term."

Northern Lights has submitted an application for an indoor hybrid cannabis facility on the farm, and until it is received the company will utilize a third-party breeder's and or research licence to grow the high CBD hemp anticipated during 2019.

Weekend Unlimited is continually building its portfolio of brands and operations in North America and internationally.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.weekendunlimited.com or contact investor relations at 236-317-2812 or email ir@weekendunlimited.com.

