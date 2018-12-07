TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2018 / Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company") (LSE: ATMA), the sub-Saharan Africa financial services group, will be releasing its Q3 2018 results on 18 December 2018. The Q3 2018 results will include a current outlook for the full year.

Contacts

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Teneo Blue Rubicon, +44 (0)207 4203142

Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlas Mara Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529974/Atlas-Mara-Limited-Announces-Notice-of-Q3-2018-Results