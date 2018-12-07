RYVL Acquires Blockchain Nordic Ltd and Resets Aggressive Growth Strategy for the Future

After a period of quiet and consolidation, RYVL comes back strong with a fundamental new growth strategy focussed around Blockchain technology

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing Group PLC (TMG), which trades as RYVL, has today announced the acquisition of Blockchain Nordic Ltd, an extremely profitable Blockchain technology digital asset investment firm. Blockchain Nordic Ltd offers a wide array of investment solutions: Index investment, tailored portfolios and their own exchange which gives access to numerous cryptocurrencies and currency pairs. Its core technology expertise sits exactly alongside the new strategy for RYVL welcoming in a new era of growth for investors.

Adam Graham, Executive Chairman, The Marketing Group plc, commented: "After the challenges that the group has faced, it was clear that we required revolution - not evolution. We have executed a fundamental pivot in strategy combined with a chunky acquisition. We believe this bold move is what the company needs to kick start the growth and improve shareholder value. We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Blockchain Nordic and believe it will provide a powerful springboard for the Group to launch into 2019 with increased scale, renewed focus and positive momentum. We welcome Jesper Ohlenschlaeger and the rest of the team from Blockchain Nordic and very much look forward to working together as we build a progressive group that can benefit from the exceptional growth in the blockchain space."

Jesper Ohlenschlaeger, Blockchain Nordic Ltd, "In order to become a Blockchain powerhouse, to be part of RYVL makes perfect sense. Blockchain Nordic and the industry have experienced considerable growth in the past couple of years, but in order to continue to ride this wave in Europe, and expand our activities into Asia and America, we need to be part of a bigger company. RYVL has a number of divisions that fit into our programme and strategy, and going forward RYVL will help us deliver a growth rate that will see us meet our business plan and double our business year on year."

Acquisition of Blockchain Nordic

Blockchain Nordic is a digital asset investment firm with offices in London, England, Copenhagen and Aarhus, Denmark and Marbella, Spain. It provides a wide range of investment solutions for dealing in digital assets, such as index investments, tailored portfolios and Blockchain Nordic's own exchange providing access to numerous cryptocurrencies and currency pairs. Blockchain Nordic has had tremendous success during 2018, and will deliver a proforma consolidated profit in excess of GBP £3million.

Blockchain Nordichas been and will continue to be headed up by the experienced serial entrepreneur Jesper Ohlenschlaeger, a born Dane, but resident in the UK. He has morethan 3 years experience within the blockchain technology and crypto space, and is one of the leading Blockchain technology pioneers in Europe. Jesper and his management team, primarily based in Denmark, hold more than 2 decades of experience between them.

The blockchain space has increased dramatically over the past couple of years, and TMG is not new to the area; 'Projects like Truth combined with Blockchain Nordic's experience should see huge synergy' according to GROUP CEO Adam Graham.

About Blockchain Nordic Ltd

Blockchain Nordic (https://blockchainnordic.dk)is a digital asset investment firm with offices in London, England, Copenhagen and Arrhus, Denmark and Marbella, Spain. It provides a wide range of investment solutions for dealing in digital assets, such as index investments, tailored portfolios and Blockchain Nordic's own exchange providing access to numerous cryptocurrencies and currency pairs.

About RYVL

RYVL is the operating name of The Marketing Group Plc. (https://ryvl.com/)

RYVL is a global network of complementary marketing businesses. It is building a lean and technology centric approach to providing a global marketing solution, fit for the needs of modern brands.

The Marketing Group Plc (Ticker: TMG.ST) is listed on Nasdaq First North, Stockholmwww.RYVL.com

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8-5030 15 50, is the Company's Certified Adviser and liquidity provider.

For further information please contact: pr@ryvl.com

Investor Relations

Tim Metcalfe

Miles Nolan

Phone: +44 (0) 203 934 6630

Email: ir@ryvl.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/the-marketing-group-plc/r/ryvl-acquires-blockchain-nordic-ltd-and-resets-aggressive-growth-strategy-for-the-future,c2695375

The following files are available for download: