Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement Regarding the Mortgage Covered Bond Programme 07-Dec-2018 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Announcement Regarding the Mortgage Covered Bond Programme Reference: Garanti Bank Public Disclosure Dated December 06, 2018. It was announced with the public disclosure referenced above that as per the resolution of the Bank's Board of Directors dated December 7th, 2017, the Head Office has been authorized to apply to the CMB and BRSA for the renewal of mortgage covered bonds issuance approval up to EUR 2 billion in total or equivalent in any other currency including Turkish Lira, to be sold without public offering, outside Turkey and the applications to the CMB in order to make bond issuances and private placements have been completed. Accordingly, it was announced in the letter of the CMB dated December 05, 2018 that our Bank's application has been approved and the proceeds of the issuance in the amount of 150.000.000 Turkish Lira have been transferred to Garanti Bank's accounts on December 07, 2018. The CMB Drawdown Approval dated 05.12.2018 is enclosed herewith. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] .................................... Attachment Document title: 2018_12_07_Announcement Regarding the Mortgage Covered Bond Programme Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QLMCDWWXHT [2] ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6811 EQS News ID: 755681 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=755681&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=31984dbd67bf7af754e70b44ae90cc01&application_id=755681&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

