The global acrylic sheets market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for acrylic sheets from the automotive industry. In the automotive industry, acrylic sheets are one of the most suitable materials. PMMA, also known as acrylic plastic sheets, is used in various applications such as decorative trim, ambient lighting, and door entry strips. These applications are considered to be a part of automotive glazing. PMMA has the highest growth potential in the automotive glazing application. The key features of the acrylic plastic sheet such as lightweight, high-scratch resistant, and environment friendliness promote its use in automotive glazing.

This market research report on the global acrylic sheets market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for polycarbonate sheets as one of the key emerging trends in the global acrylic sheets market:

Global acrylic sheets market: Growing demand for polycarbonate sheets

In certain environment and demanding applications, polycarbonate sheets are used as alternatives for glass and acrylic sheets led by the limitations of glass and acrylic sheets. Polycarbonate sheets are used in schools, subways, bus shelters, and psychiatric facilities. These facilities require a window material with high-impact resistance, structural strength, and design flexibility.

"In the automotive and construction industries, the increasing use of polycarbonate sheet is driving market growth. In APAC, the growing demand for polycarbonate sheets is expected to lead the market growth. The high demand for polycarbonate can be attributed to their applications in industrial construction, greenhouse, industrial roofing building systems, and safety bars of doors and windows," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global acrylic sheets market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global acrylic sheets market by product (cell cast, continuous cast, and extruded), end-user (building and construction, automotive and transportation, and consumer goods) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The cell cast segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for 40% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of 44%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with nearly 2% increase in its market share.

