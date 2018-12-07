Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 07 December 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 143,000 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.6000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.2000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.4468

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,047,791 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,047,791 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

07 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 341 24.55 16:29:45 London Stock Exchange 2780 24.40 16:23:48 London Stock Exchange 3010 24.45 16:23:43 London Stock Exchange 4940 24.45 16:23:43 London Stock Exchange 3000 24.45 16:23:43 London Stock Exchange 2873 24.55 16:03:39 London Stock Exchange 6774 24.55 16:03:39 London Stock Exchange 2871 24.60 16:02:14 London Stock Exchange 2866 24.60 15:56:23 London Stock Exchange 2869 24.60 15:50:59 London Stock Exchange 3092 24.60 15:48:28 London Stock Exchange 2829 24.55 15:15:07 London Stock Exchange 2844 24.55 15:15:07 London Stock Exchange 3049 24.55 15:15:07 London Stock Exchange 3049 24.55 15:15:07 London Stock Exchange 2999 24.55 14:52:33 London Stock Exchange 2981 24.55 14:52:33 London Stock Exchange 3000 24.55 14:52:33 London Stock Exchange 2984 24.55 14:52:33 London Stock Exchange 3100 24.55 14:52:33 London Stock Exchange 3077 24.55 14:52:33 London Stock Exchange 3340 24.55 14:52:33 London Stock Exchange 104 24.55 14:38:29 London Stock Exchange 2866 24.45 13:51:37 London Stock Exchange 2993 24.45 13:51:37 London Stock Exchange 2832 24.45 13:51:37 London Stock Exchange 2856 24.20 13:13:19 London Stock Exchange 2848 24.20 13:13:19 London Stock Exchange 3005 24.20 13:13:19 London Stock Exchange 1589 24.20 12:37:41 London Stock Exchange 459 24.20 12:37:41 London Stock Exchange 2898 24.25 12:21:33 London Stock Exchange 2896 24.55 12:05:46 London Stock Exchange 3197 24.55 12:02:18 London Stock Exchange 3277 24.35 11:24:20 London Stock Exchange 3037 24.45 11:03:47 London Stock Exchange 3064 24.45 11:03:47 London Stock Exchange 2810 24.30 10:29:48 London Stock Exchange 3075 24.30 10:29:48 London Stock Exchange 3075 24.40 09:44:22 London Stock Exchange 3052 24.50 09:27:46 London Stock Exchange 3084 24.50 09:15:06 London Stock Exchange 3145 24.50 09:10:04 London Stock Exchange 3145 24.50 09:10:04 London Stock Exchange 15025 24.25 08:55:29 London Stock Exchange

-ends-