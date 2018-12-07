sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,278 Euro		+0,004
+1,46 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
07.12.2018 | 18:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 7

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:07 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):143,000
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.6000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.2000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.4468

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,047,791 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,047,791 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

07 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
34124.5516:29:45London Stock Exchange
278024.4016:23:48London Stock Exchange
301024.4516:23:43London Stock Exchange
494024.4516:23:43London Stock Exchange
300024.4516:23:43London Stock Exchange
287324.5516:03:39London Stock Exchange
677424.5516:03:39London Stock Exchange
287124.6016:02:14London Stock Exchange
286624.6015:56:23London Stock Exchange
286924.6015:50:59London Stock Exchange
309224.6015:48:28London Stock Exchange
282924.5515:15:07London Stock Exchange
284424.55 15:15:07London Stock Exchange
304924.5515:15:07London Stock Exchange
304924.5515:15:07London Stock Exchange
299924.5514:52:33London Stock Exchange
298124.5514:52:33London Stock Exchange
300024.5514:52:33London Stock Exchange
298424.5514:52:33London Stock Exchange
310024.5514:52:33London Stock Exchange
307724.5514:52:33London Stock Exchange
334024.5514:52:33London Stock Exchange
10424.5514:38:29London Stock Exchange
286624.4513:51:37London Stock Exchange
299324.4513:51:37London Stock Exchange
283224.4513:51:37London Stock Exchange
285624.2013:13:19London Stock Exchange
284824.2013:13:19London Stock Exchange
300524.2013:13:19London Stock Exchange
158924.2012:37:41London Stock Exchange
45924.2012:37:41London Stock Exchange
289824.2512:21:33London Stock Exchange
289624.5512:05:46London Stock Exchange
319724.5512:02:18London Stock Exchange
327724.3511:24:20London Stock Exchange
303724.4511:03:47London Stock Exchange
306424.4511:03:47London Stock Exchange
281024.3010:29:48London Stock Exchange
307524.3010:29:48London Stock Exchange
307524.4009:44:22London Stock Exchange
305224.5009:27:46London Stock Exchange
308424.5009:15:06London Stock Exchange
314524.5009:10:04London Stock Exchange
314524.5009:10:04London Stock Exchange
1502524.2508:55:29London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire