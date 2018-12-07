Flow Traders NV: Dennis Dijkstra proposed for reappointment as sole CEO, CFO Marcel Jongmans steps down

DENNIS DIJKSTRA PROPOSED FOR REAPPOINTMENT AS SOLE CEO,

CFO MARCEL JONGMANS STEPS DOWN



Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) announces that it will propose to appoint Dennis Dijkstra as its sole CEO at the upcoming May 2019 AGM. Marcel Jongmans resigns as CFO.

The Supervisory Board has assessed the Management Board's profile and composition following Sjoerd Rietberg's earlier announcement not to opt for reappointment at the 2019 AGM. In consultation with the Management Board, the Supervisory Board has decided to propose to the upcoming AGM to reappoint Mr. Dijkstra as Flow Traders' sole CEO. Marcel Jongmans has decided to step down to pursue other opportunities. His duties will be assumed by his fellow Management Board members with immediate effect.

Eric Drok, Chairman of Flow Traders' Supervisory Board, said: "We assess Flow Traders' governance structure as part of our regular cycle and we want to have the most effective governance structure in place, at any time. We are pleased that Dennis remains available to lead Flow Traders' broad and experienced management team. Flow Traders has all the required talent and skills available to guide the company into the next growth phase. We would like to thank Marcel for his substantial contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

ENDS

Contact

Flow Traders N.V.

Serge Enneman / Investor Relations Officer

Telephone: +31 20 7996799

Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com (mailto:investor.relations@flowtraders.com)

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider specializing in exchange traded products (ETPs). We provide continuous liquidity in ETP markets, while seeking to stay market neutral at all times and without having directional opinions. Investors benefit from our activities due to increased liquidity, higher execution quality and lower overall trading costs. As such, we contribute to more efficient and transparent securities markets. We provide liquidity in over 6,500 ETP listings across the globe, tracking all underlying asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies with access to over 110 trading venues in 40 countries around the world. Flow Traders is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with trading offices in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, London, New York and Singapore, covering all time zones. Flow Traders' shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, please visit: www.flowtraders.com (http://www.flowtraders.com) .



Important legal information

This press release is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this press release are provided 'as is' and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders") do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

By accepting this document you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com (mailto:legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com) immediately and delete or destroy this document.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Flow Traders reappoints CEO Dennis Dijkstra (http://hugin.info/171622/R/2228306/875060.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Flow Traders NV via Globenewswire

