Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY): Strong trading and industry opportunity 07-Dec-2018 / 16:40 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co: Strong trading and industry opportunity* Gateley's trading statement in respect of 1H 2019 was sparkling, with 20% revenue growth in 1H and a highly confident outlook for 2H. We expect to revise our forecasts up by GBP2m at the revenue line and by more than GBP0.5m in EBITDA with the interims, a highly positive picture 7 months into the financial year, after upward revisions with the finals. A broad-based law-led professional services group, it is a leader in serving the UK mid-market. It is delivering on its pre-IPO plan, growing revenue, profit, breadth of service offering and geographical footprint since flotation. The opportunity for long-term growth at Gateley is substantial. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/strong-trading-and-in dustry-opportunity/ [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |sc@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Steve Clapham | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 7622| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the world with high-quality research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 755773 07-Dec-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=eef041376958bae66857ebd505e69ef8&application_id=755773&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=755773&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

