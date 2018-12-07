Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the agenda and panelists for the 2018 Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation.

The December 12 event will begin at 9 a.m. ET with opening remarks from the SEC Chairman and Commissioners followed by two morning panel discussions. The first panel will explore how capital formation options are working for small businesses, such as those in the Midwest. The second panel will focus on diversity and capital formation. Panelists will include Midwest-based representatives of small businesses, investors and advisors to the small business community.

Following the morning panel discussions, attendees will work in groups to formulate specific policy recommendations. These breakout groups will develop recommendations on a variety of issues related to small business capital formation, including exempt securities offerings and smaller registered offerings.

As the Commission previously announced, this year's annual small business forum is being hosted in partnership with the National Center for the Middle Market at The Ohio State University Max M. Fisher College of Business. It will be held in the Fawcett Center on the campus of The Ohio State University at 2400 Olentangy River Rd. in Columbus. The forum will be open to the public, and the opening remarks and morning panel discussions will be webcast live at www.sec.gov. The webcast will not include the breakout group sessions, but those sessions will be open to the public and accessible by phone to anyone who pre-registers online by December 11, 2018. More information, including forum materials, will be made available on the small business forum webpage.

2018 SEC Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation

The Fawcett Center

The Ohio State University

2400 Olentangy River Rd.

Columbus, OH 43210

Dec.12, 2018

Agenda