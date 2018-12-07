Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Contract with Ximen Mining Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2018 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSX-V: ZC; FSE: ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX-V: XIM; OTCQB: XXMMF; FSE: 1XMA) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

The contract will be filed by Ximen Mining and is conditional upon receipt of the TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns a 100 percent interest in three precious metal projects located in southern British Columbia: The Gold Drop Project, The Brett Epithermal Gold Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project. Both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Ximen is a publicly-listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA (WKN: A2JBKL). For more information, visit the corporate website at http://www.ximenminingcorp.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests in, creates and grows natural resource companies. The Company also provides mineral property project generation and advisory services helping to connect companies to properties of interest. For more information, visit the corporate website at http://www.zimtu.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

