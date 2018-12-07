Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 7 December 2018, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, and its affiliated entities, notified Ontex that it had acquired 16,454,453 shares in Ontex and so had crossed the threshold of 15.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 19.98%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: 7 December 2018

Date Threshold Crossed: 3 December 2018

Threshold Crossed: 15.00%

Notification by:

Monsieur Gérald Frère Madame Ségolène Gallienne The Desmarais Family

Residuary Trust Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

(S.A.) Avenue Marnix 24, 1000 Bruxelles Stichting Administratiekantoor

Frère-Bourgeois Veerkade 5 NL 3016 DE Rotterdam

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

(A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction voting

rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not

linked

to securities Linked to securities Not linked

to

securities Monsieur Gérald Frère 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Madame Ségolène

Gallienne 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Stichting

Administratiekantoor

Frère-Bourgeois 0 0 0.00% 0.00% The Desmarais Family

Residuary Trust 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Groupe Bruxelles

Lambert 11,239,897 16,339,053 0 19.84% 0.00% FINPAR II S.A. 115,400 0 0.14% 0.00% Total 11,239,897 16,454,453 0 19.98% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent

financial

instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period or

date of voting

rights that

may be

acquired if

the

instrument is

exercised of

voting

rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

# voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 16,454,453 19.98%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

The full chain of control is available at this link.

Additional information

This notification was sent due to the passing of Mr Albert Frère and the transfer of control on Frère-Bourgeois SA and its controlled entities to his two children, Mr Gerald Frere Stichting Administratiekantoor Bierlaire and Mrs Segolene Gallienne Stichting Administratiekantoor Peupleraie -, in accordance with the statutes of the Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois (see chain of controlled entities attached).

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

