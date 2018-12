Regulatory News:

7 December 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

This announcement replaces the announcement released at 15:00 GMT on 7 December 2018, where the Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased was incorrectly included in the table in place of the Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX). The table below now includes the correct information.

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate Lowest price Highest price Volume Trading venue number of paid per paid per weighted ordinary share (USX) share (USX) average price shares of paid per EUR 0.01 share (USX) each purchased 30 November 2018 28 48.24 48.24 48.240000 BATS Global Markets Secondary Exchange ("BYX 30 November 2018 30,000 48.11 48.61 48.263705 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE 30 November 2018 84,972 48.22 48.40 48.325322 OTC Markets ("OTC 3 December 2018 100 47.68 47.68 47.680000 CBOE BZX Equity Exchange ("BATS 3 December 2018 100 47.63 47.63 47.630000 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE 3 December 2018 9,000 47.615 47.685 47.680222 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX 3 December 2018 2,506 47.615 47.685 47.676608 IEXG ("IEX 3 December 2018 2,444 47.62 47.68 47.660360 NASDAQ ("NASDAQ 3 December 2018 118,151 47.62 48.40 47.832843 NYSE 3 December 2018 57,600 47.615 48.16 47.964019 OTC 3 December 2018 1,699 47.62 47.62 47.620000 NYSE Arca ("PSE 3 December 2018 100 47.63 47.63 47.630000 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA 3 December 2018 300 47.62 47.68 47.640000 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX 4 December 2018 4,056 47.79 48.09 47.926548 BATS 4 December 2018 2,326 47.81 48.34 47.954841 BSE 4 December 2018 1,925 47.82 48.115 48.016410 BYX 4 December 2018 6,797 47.81 48.39 48.036497 CFX 4 December 2018 1,100 47.98 48.12 48.013636 IEXG 4 December 2018 6,662 47.81 48.29 48.078238 NASDAQ 4 December 2018 200 48.00 48.05 48.025000 NYSE National Exchange ("NSX 4 December 2018 73,230 47.78 48.38 48.035975 NYSE 4 December 2018 101,709 47.78 48.39 48.097165 OTC 4 December 2018 100 48.05 48.05 48.050000 Nasdaq PSX ("PHLX 4 December 2018 2,398 47.85 48.34 48.005867 PSE 4 December 2018 200 47.96 48.05 48.005000 XDEA 4 December 2018 1,297 47.80 48.34 48.036261 XDEX 6 December 2018 397 47.67 47.77 47.719622 BATS 6 December 2018 200 47.67 47.78 47.725000 BSE 6 December 2018 100 47.77 47.77 47.770000 BYX 6 December 2018 100 47.78 47.78 47.780000 IEXG 6 December 2018 909 47.67 47.79 47.740715 NASDAQ 6 December 2018 100 47.67 47.67 47.670000 NSX 6 December 2018 115,704 46.88 47.77 47.351108 NYSE 6 December 2018 400 47.665 47.77 47.718750 OTC 6 December 2018 1,516 47.665 47.775 47.737612 PSE 6 December 2018 200 47.67 47.77 47.720000 XDEA 6 December 2018 274 47.67 47.67 47.670000 XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 30 November and 3, 4, 6 December 2018 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4651/181207_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181207005444/en/

Contacts:

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313