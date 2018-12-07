The global medical textiles market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for non-woven medical textiles. The non-woven medical textiles are used in a wide variety of products such as absorbent pads, incontinence products, and apparel for patients and staff. These are also used in baby diapers, bed linen and blankets, bum dressings, gowns, disposable underwear, dressings, drug delivery devices, face masks, filter media, nasal strips, pillows, shoe covers, sponges, sutures, tissue scaffolds, towels, wraps, and others.

This market research report on the global medical textiles market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for nanofibers in the medical industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global medical textiles market:

Global medical textiles market: Growing demand for nanofibers in the medical industry

Nanofibers are an important class of one-dimensional nanomaterials that are being used in many medical applications. Nanofibers are manufactured using biocompatible or biodegradable materials that have a high potential in the biomedical and healthcare sectors owing to their unique properties and functionalities.

"Nanofibers consists of a high surface area and porosity, which helps enhance the adhesion of cells as well as various proteins and drug molecules. These attributes make them superior to their micro and macro counterparts composed of the same materials. Tissue engineering, wound healing, and drug delivery are some of the major applications of nanofibers in the medical industry. In drug delivery, nanofiber membrane from biopolymers is used as a bioactive material or drug carrier," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on textile, fiber, and composites.

Global medical textiles market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global medical textiles market by application (surgical, health and hygiene products, and extracorporeal) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The surgical segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 44% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 37%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share by nearly 2%.

