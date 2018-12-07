The "Clinical Trial Regulatory Requirements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will take you through the key regulatory and guideline requirements for clinical research in Europe, including the new EU Clinical Trial Regulation and existing Directive requirements. Key US requirements which impact on trials being carried out in Europe will also be briefly covered.

Attending this course will help ensure you are familiar with the regulatory requirements for running clinical trials and with these recent developments. The course will highlight the most important of these key requirements and changes and how these are likely to impact on trials now and in the future for pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and study sites.

Key topics to be covered include:

The current requirements of the EU Clinical Trial Directive

The EU Clinical Trial Regulation (536/2014)

The impact of Brexit

Clinical trial authorisations

Complexities for running paediatric trials

Requirements for managing investigational medicinal products

Legal aspects of clinical trials

Requirements of pharmacovigilance

New ICH GCP R2 guideline requirements

Regulatory inspection

Agenda

Programme Day One

Understand the current framework of clinical trial regulations in Europe

Overview and review of key areas of the EU Clinical Trial Directive

Brief overview of the GCP Directive

The new EU Clinical Trial Regulation and how this will replace the EU Clinical Trials Directive

Clinical trial regulatory authorisation and amendments

Clinical Trial Application (CTA) and how this will change with the new Clinical Trial Regulation

Ethics Committee (EC) submissions and approval

Programme Day Two

Running clinical trials in children the paediatric plan and ethical considerations

Brief overview of legal aspects of clinical trials

Investigational medicinal product

Pharmacovigilance and adverse event reporting

Brief overview of other recent EU and FDA developments in clinical trial requirements

Brief considerations for preparing for regulatory inspection

Summary and close

