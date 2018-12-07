The global start-stop battery market is expected to post a CAGR of over 20% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the strict auto emission regulations. In 2016, more than a quarter of the US GHG emission resulted from the transportation sector. Hence, in countries such as the US, the Environment Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have collectively developed regulations to contain GHG emissions and improvise the fuel economy of passenger cars and trucks with the objective of increasing fuel savings, a cleaner environment, and reduce oil import.

This market research report on the global start-stop battery market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the declining lithium-ion battery prices as one of the key emerging trends in the global start-stop battery market:

Global start-stop battery market: Declining lithium-ion battery prices

One of the most widely used batteries for start-stop technology is the Lithium-ion batteries. Lithium is a light metal, which possesses good electrochemical potential when compared with other battery technologies owing to its high energy density. Lithium reserves exist in Asia, Africa, Australia, North America, and South America. However, a high concentration of reserves is in South America, which accounts for approximately two-thirds of the world's reserves.

"Majority of the EVs rely on lithium-ion battery technology for start, light, and ignition application. These batteries are dependent on metals such as lithium and a mix of cobalt, manganese, nickel, and graphite. Some of these metals are difficult to source. Thus, to overcome this issue, manufacturers have identified alternate sources of materials for battery production," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on energy storage.

Global start-stop battery market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global start-stop battery market by technology (lead-acid battery and lithium-ion battery), application (EVs and automotive), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The lead-acid battery segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 64% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of 63%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by 15%.

