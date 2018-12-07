The "Patentability and State of the Art Searching" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Topics to be covered include:
- Background and motivations to patentability searching
- Differences between state-of-the-art, patentability and landscaping
- Choosing a data collection
- Understanding the background to a search
- Fundamentals of search scope
- Tools and methods for searching and analysis
- Communication aspects
Agenda
Programme Day One
Introduction to searching in the patent literature
- How patents differ from other technical documents
Choosing a data collection; understanding the range of databases available
- The impact of search engine or vendor choice
- The human factor; understanding the role of the searcher
- Pre-search briefing and post-search reporting; communication aspects
Background and motivations to patentability searching; extent, timing, caveats
- Understanding the background to a search
- Using secondary and tertiary literature sources
Fundamentals of the search scope
- Defining a search for universal novelty
- Searching for (lack of) inventive step
- Some differences in US practice
- Overall search protocols; narrowing or widening the scope
- Methods for searching by subject; text, classifications, citations, text-mining
- Approaches to multi-lingual sources; document translation, query translation, abstraction
Background and definition of state-of-the-art searching
- The differences between state-of-the-art, patentability and landscaping
- Scoping the request for state-of-the-art
- Practical workshop: Searching for state-of-the-art
Analysis tools; overview and practical session
- Communication aspects
Evaluating search results against the search definition; iterations of search
- Indirect methods for identifying additional prior art: inventor/assignee, technical equivalents
- Special aspects of searches in different technical fields; chemical, electrical, mechanical
- Specialist tools in chemistry and life sciences
Brief overview on distinctions between patentability and validity searching
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hc7z3z/2day_seminar?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181207005489/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Patents