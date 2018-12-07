Technavio's global sawmill machinery market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The use of automation in sawmilling machinery will be one of the major trends in the global sawmill machinery marketduring 2018-2022. The use of automation in sawmilling includes the using sensors and scanners for measurement to optimize cutting patterns and log rotation. Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik, a major sawmill machinery vendor, provides turnkey sawmill machinery solutions, which have scanners to determine the cutting patterns. The output from the scanners is used by optimization systems to turn the log as per the required position for cutting.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global sawmill machinery market is the increase in construction activities:

Global sawmill machinery market: Increase in construction activities

The rising population across the globe is leading to an increase in construction activities, particularly for residential housing. According to the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the construction of privately-owned houses in the US increased from 1.20 million units in 2016 to 1.26 million units in 2017. This increase in construction activities is expected to boost the demand for lumber/wood.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "Wood is used to make doors and windows for houses. The demand for furniture is also increasing with the growth in construction of buildings. Additionally, the demand for wood pulp and paper will promote demand for wood. The wood processed in sawmills is used to meet the demand for wood from all these applications. This will result in a higher demand for sawmill machinery."

Global sawmill machinery market: Segmentation analysis

This global sawmill machinery market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (fixed sawmills and portable sawmills), by technology (band sawmills, chain sawmills, and circular sawmills), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the fixed sawmills segment held the largest sawmill machinery market share in 2017, contributing to over 68% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 39%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

