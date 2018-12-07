The "A Regulatory Update on Animal Feed and Feed Additives in the EU, USA and China" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference will review EU legislation, examine procedures and data requirements, and discuss to what extent EFSA-compliant data can be used to achieve approvals in China and the USA (or vice versa).

Re-evaluation by the EU of around 500 feed additives started in 2010 and the EU is systematically prohibiting feed additives for which no re-evaluation dossier was submitted, or which fail the European Food Safety Authority's (EFSA) scrutiny.

A new feed regulation, the feed material register and the catalogue of feed materials have improved transparency in feed labelling, while allowing some physiological and functional claims.

Depending on intended use, the US FDA may regulate a product added to animal feed as either a drug or a feed ingredient. In either case, the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act requires the sponsor to obtain FDA approval or GRAS recognition prior to marketing.

In the past, FDA has followed a policy of enforcement discretion to allow marketing of unapproved products if evaluated by the AAFCO feed ingredient definition process and listed in the Official Publication. The FDA now encourages sponsors to use the food additive petition procedure for new products.

The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture introduced new guidance and legislation on feed additives, adopting some aspects of EU/EFSA, other aspects of USA FDA, and some uniquely Chinese approaches in the area of animal nutrition.

For these reasons many companies manufacturing or marketing feed additives wish to address, as far as possible, the regulatory requirements of EU, Chinese and US authorities in a single project. As part of this conference, informal workshops will enable delegates to work together to solve regulatory problems.

Agenda

Welcome and introduction

Implementation of Regulation (EC) No 1831/2003 on Additives for Use in Animal Nutrition An update

The Role of the EU and Comitology

New approaches to the risk assessment of feed additives of botanical origin How to deal with complex mixtures and their variability?

Workshop one Strategic options for animal nutrition products in the EU

Workshop feedback and discussion

Networking drinks reception

Review of day one Focus on EU/EFSA BREXIT update

BREXIT Blues Food chain blocked, broken or better?

Study design and statistics What EFSA wants

The US FDA approach to the regulation of feed ingredients

The Chinese approach to feed additives

Workshop two Study design and statistics Led by Dr Eliana Henriquez Rodriguez, Pen Tec

Workshop feedback and discussion

Workshop three Managing dossier projects best practices

Workshop feedback and discussion

Discussion, questions and answers

Close of forum

