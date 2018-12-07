The Hon. Carole L. Brookins, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of The First Alliance (TFA) Foundation will announce the establishment and mission of a new privately-funded non-profit organization at a 6-00pm Tuesday December 11, 2018 reception at the Army and Navy Club (ANC) Washington DC.

Ms. Brookins stated that "The First Alliance Foundation's logo symbolizes the historic military relationship between America and France that led to the birth of an independent United States of America in 1776. It also signifies the essential French-American military alliance in WW I, WW II and other wars where we have stood united. Our mission is two-fold: first, to honor our historic and enduring military alliance; and second, to further strengthen the bonds of support and camaraderie between future strategic decision makers from both nations."

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Olivier Tramond, who represents France on the Foundation's Board of Directors said "Thanks to the strategic vision, generosity and leadership of Ms. Carole Brookins, the TFA Foundation will provide grant support for select programs that help commemorate historic events that have furthered the US French Alliance; and also advance new initiatives in support of bi-lateral military co- operation, through project funding in the USA and France. Vive l'Alliance Franco- Americaine!"

Attendees at the December 11 TFA Foundation Reception at the ANC will be senior American French military, cultural, business philanthropic leaders, who support the organization's mission program grant priorities for 2019 and 2020.

