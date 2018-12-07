BLUECOAT (Bluecoat.io), an enterprise blockchain solution for digital rights and royalties management, is attracting interest and investment from the media and entertainment industry.

Backed by world-class investors and supported industry leaders, Bluecoat's mission is to be the underlying architecture for the future of intellectual rights management and payments.

Bluecoat was established by a group of researchers, technologists, media executives and creative artists together in a joint effort to integrate intellectual rights protection, transparency and royalty distribution with blockchain technology. "The integration of blockchain technology into digital rights industries is inevitable. Any time you have a situation where there is a network of people where trust is an issue, that is a great use case for a blockchain and a landmark opportunity for Bluecoat," said Itai Schweitzer, Vice President at Bluecoat.

As of December 5th, 2018, Bluecoat and its parent have raised over $20 million in funding from influential artists such as Nicki Minaj, Tiesto, and will.i.am, to more traditional private and institutional investors.

