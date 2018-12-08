Toronto and Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2018) - ACME Resources Corp. ("ACME" or the "Corporation") and Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc. ("RDT") are pleased to jointly announce the completion of the three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to an Amended and Restated Amalgamation Agreement (the "Amalgamation Agreement") as of July 11, 2018 as further amended (the "Transaction"). As announced in the Corporation's press release of July 12, 2018, ACME entered into the Amalgamation Agreement to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of RDT payable by the issuance of approximately 64,841,200 Common Shares of ACME.

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, ACME acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of RDT (the "RDT Shares") and RDT warrants (the "RDT Warrants") held immediately prior to the amalgamation in exchange for the issuance of common shares in the capital of ACME (the "ACME Shares") and warrants (the "ACME Warrants") issued on substantially identical terms to the RDT Warrants. On closing of the Amalgamation, the Corporation issued, and each holder of RDT Shares will receive, one Common Share in exchange for each RDT Share held immediately prior to the amalgamation and the Corporation issued, and each holder of the 840,000 outstanding RDT Warrants will receive, one ACME Warrant in exchange for each RDT Warrant held immediately prior to the amalgamation, each such ACME Warrant having identical terms as the RDT Warrants in respect of exercise price, expiry date and all other material terms and conditions.

On completion of the Transaction, ACME also issued a total of 4,907,937 ACME Shares to an arm's length party in payment of the corporate finance services fees, which shares are subject to a regulatory hold period expiring four months plus one day after the date on which they are issued.

Upon completion of the amalgamation and the issuance of the shares to the arm length's party, the Corporation has approximately 75,021,327 common shares issued and outstanding of which approximately 7% are held by the original ACME shareholders, and approximately 86% are held by the former RDT shareholders. The Corporation also has 840,000 ACME Warrants outstanding.

