Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.: DGAP-News: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.: 08.12.2018

EXTRODINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR SUPERVISORY BOARD REAPPOINTMENT

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. (the "Company"), the Euronext listed agribusiness and farming group, announces it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on 14 January 2019 at 2pm CET. The meeting will be held at the World Trade Centre Schiphol, WTC Schiphol Business & Conference Centre Schiphol Boulevard 127-G3, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands,

The Company seeks to re-appoint Mr. Edwin Eichler to the Supervisory Board. Mr. Eichler was appointed in December 2014 for a period of 4 years. The proposed remuneration for Mr. Eichler is EUR50,000 gross per annum.

The Management Board
Berlin, Germany, 07 December 2018

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.
Friedrichstrasse 95, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel: +49 30 53 000 90 04
Email: m.barron@amatheon-agri.com

Amatheon Agri Holding NV is a German based agribusiness and farming group with local operations in Sub-Saharan Africa. Amatheon is leading the vision to combine its international food and agricultural management expertise with a strong financial background. The company secures its success through its African local footprints and knowledge as well as international business experience, always ensuring a sustainable approach to business.