FCA regulated Prime of Prime broker, Stater Global Markets has experienced significant growth in 2018, following a year of major investment in the business and a series of senior hires in newly created roles.

The London-based firm offers institutional clients direct access to Tier 1 bank and non-bank FX and bullion liquidity, clearing and institutional grade technology. It has a global client base consisting of brokers, banks, hedge funds and prop traders.

As part of its global expansion plans, Stater Global Markets is focusing on growing its client base in the UAE and is exhibiting at the Emerging Manager Forum at Sofitel Jumeirah Beach, Dubai on 12 December. Stater's CEO, Ramy Soliman, is speaking on the panel entitled 'ODD, Operational Priorities Provider Selection for Emerging Managers.'

Ramy Soliman explains, "We are delighted to be meeting clients and prospects in Dubai. The Middle East is a significant region for Stater as we continue to expand our footprint in key territories.

"Stater has had a particularly successful year, largely because we established solid foundations and institutional grade infrastructure when setting up the business and have created a model for which there is increasing demand. We offer good quality, customisable liquidity, a choice of technology solutions and high levels of service. Most importantly, we are completely agnostic, with no conflict of interest with our clients. We are not owned by a retail broker or Liquidity Provider and always recommend the most appropriate solutions to suit each client's requirements. Having bolstered our team in 2018 with highly experienced industry executives, we are in a strong position for future growth."

New team members in 2018 include Mark Chesterman, Chief Operating Officer (COO), former COO at IG's institutional division, and Michael Davies, Global Head of Sales, who joined after 14 years at Sucden Financial where he was Head of eFX Sales EMEA. Ayhan Gurcuoglu joined Stater as Regional Sales Manager (Turkey), also from Sucden Financial. Industry veteran, Ashraf Agha was appointed as Strategic Advisor. Ashraf's previous roles include Head of Treasury at Saxo Bank and Co-Founder and Executive Director of CFH Clearing.

Ramy Soliman and Michael Davies will be in Dubai from 11-12 December 2018. To arrange a meeting or for further information, email sales@staterglobalmarkets.com or visit www.staterglobalmarkets.com

Ends

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181208005003/en/

Contacts:

Vanessa Green

Wigwam PR

Tel: +44-(0)771-333-2303

vanessa@wigwampr.com