TOKYO, Dec 10, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will exhibit at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2019, a customized car event to be held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture, Japan for three days from January 11 to 13(1), 2019.TOYOTA GAZOO Racing aims through its motorsports activities to develop its cars and people with the goal of "making ever-better cars." It participates in top category races including the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), as well as national rallies and races. The technologies and know-how it acquires through these activities are subsequently fed back into the development of new production vehicles.TOYOTA GAZOO Racing selected "from past to future" as the theme for Tokyo Auto Salon 2019 and will feature our challenges.Exhibition vehicles include the Yaris WRC, the TS050 Hybrid, and the 2019 Lexus LC Nurburgring-spec, all of which will compete in top-level races next year. A Supra vehicle that participated in past domestic races and the GR Supra Super GT Concept will also go on display.(1) January 11: Industry and Press Day; January 12 and 13: Public DaysFurther information regarding exhibition vehicles and the booth is available at the official TOYOTA GAZOO Racing: https://toyotagazooracing.com/jp/eventexhibition/tokyoautosalon/About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.