The Fishawack Group of Companies, one of the world's largest independent medical communications and medical marketing organizations, has acquired Blue Latitude Health, based in London, UK, and New York, USA. Blue Latitude Health is a creative consultancy combining the commercial focus of a consultancy with the creative vision of an agency.

"In 2016, we set out our vision to form a major new force in the global creative agency space that would make us as strong in the creative arena as we already are in medical communications," explained Oliver Dennis, Chief Executive Officer of the Fishawack Group. "With three acquisitions in this space in the last 16 months, I think we've firmly announced our intention to achieve this goal. We were actively looking for a consultancy that could bring strategic and customer experience expertise to our portfolio and Blue Latitude Health fits perfectly."

"To enable us to continue to grow and provide existing and future clients with a stronger offering,we needed to find a partner who both shared our values and matched our ambition," stated Martin Brass, Managing Director of Blue Latitude Health. "We believe we have found this partner in Fishawack."

Fred Bassett, Head of Strategy and Co-founder of Blue Latitude Health, added, "We are thrilled to join an organization with the global scale and extended services in medical and scientific communications that Fishawack offers."

"Many of our clients are wanting a partner that has specialist global capabilities both commercially and medically, and can ensure alignment of communication objectives," commented Gail Flockhart, Group Managing Director of Fishawack. "Blue Latitude Health has a deep strategic consulting capability and brings us a base in New York City, from which we can continue to expand our East Coast creative and medical communications teams."

About the Fishawack Group

The Fishawack Group of Companies is one of the largest independent medical communications and medical marketing specialists, with teams in the UK (Knutsford, Oxford, London, and Brighton), the USA (Philadelphia, PA, and San Diego, CA), Switzerland, and India (Hyderabad).

Fishawack comprises two international divisions, Fishawack Medical Communications, developing and delivering services in the fields of medical communications, scientific engagement, publications, market access, strategic consultancy, and thought leader consultancy, and Fishawack Creative, offering strategic planning, creative development, advertising and promotion, and tactical execution.

We have built our reputation on excellence, creativity, and transparency.

About Blue Latitude Health

Blue Latitude Health is a creative consultancy, made for modern healthcare. We combine the commercial focus of a consultancy with the creative vision of an agency, unlocking the potential in products and services that save and transform lives.

Focused on the commercialization of healthcare innovations, we operate globally and regionally at a brand, portfolio and organizational level. We have extensive end-to-end experience in launching breakthrough portfolios, services and brands, and helping our clients to map future customer and patient needs, as well as developing and executing winning commercial strategies.

Blue Latitude Health was founded in 2003 and has offices in London, UK, and New York, USA.

