Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-10 / 08:00 *Senvion converts 86 MW of Australian wind farm into firm order* *Melbourne/Hamburg:* Senvion has secured the Notice to Proceed with the construction of Stage 2, adding 86 MW to Nexif Energy's Lincoln Gap Wind Farm near Port Augusta in South Australia. Construction of Stage 1 is well underway and will feature 35 Senvion turbines. Stage 2 will see an additional 24 turbines installed and operating by mid-2020 adding 86 MW of generating capacity to the project. When complete, the Lincoln Gap wind farm will comprise 59 Senvion 3.6M140 turbines. Stages 1 and 2 combined will have a total generating capacity of over 212 MW, producing enough energy to power 155,000 households in South Australia. Nexif Energy has issued Senvion with Notice to Proceed and construction of Stage 2 of the project will now commence. *David Hardy, Executive Director and CSO of Senvion,* said: "We are pleased to have secured the official go-ahead to deliver the second stage of the Lincoln Gap Wind Farm. This is a great affirmation of the performance of our local team and we are very pleased about the ongoing cooperation with Nexif Energy. We are also committed to continue to work closely with the local community to provide opportunities for businesses and individuals to benefit from this important project." *Srinivas Rao, EVP, Projects and Operations of Nexif,* said: "We are pleased to extend our relationship with Senvion on the Lincoln Gap project. Australia is a very competitive market and Senvion's technology package and turn-key approach has greatly contributed to the success of this complex wind farm project. Lincoln Gap Wind Farm, when constructed, will represent a total investment of more than $480 million by Nexif Energy in Australia." Senvion announced the 300 MW conditional contract with Nexif Energy for the Lincoln Gap and Glen Innes wind farms in February 2017. Stage 1 of Lincoln Gap was converted into a firm order in November 2017. *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,900 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *About Nexif:* Nexif Energy was established in August 2015 by Nexif, a Singapore-based independent power management company, and Denham Capital, a leading global energy-focused private equity firm with almost $10 billion across multiple fund vehicles. The company aims to develop, finance, construct and opportunistically acquire conventional and renewable power generation assets across Australia and South-East Asia. 