Michele Faissola Appointed to the Board of Heritage Oil

Heritage Oil welcomes finance and investment expert Michele Faissola to its board of directors.

Oil and gas exploration and production company Heritage Oil announced the appointment of international banker and asset manager Michele Faissola to its board of directors. Faissola joins the company as it seeks to further expand its operations and develop existing and new opportunities in addition to its oil operating interests in Africa and Europe.

Faissola was welcomed to the board by chief executive office, Naeem-Atiq Sadiq: "Michele is a very experienced financier with over thirty years of experience at the highest levels of the world of finance. His skills will prove invaluable as we take Heritage Oil to the next level in terms of growth and performance. We are very excited that he has chosen to accept our offer to join us."

Speaking from London, Faissola commented: "Heritage Oil is an impressive company that is making its mark in the commodities sector. I'm honoured to be joining the company's board and look forward to utilizing my experience to help the company achieve its expansion targets in emerging markets."

Michele Faissola is the CEO of Dilmon, a private family office, and co-founder of the F.A.B. Partners investment platform. Prior to that, he was Head of Asset and Wealth Management and a member of the Group Executive Committee at Deutsche Bank, where he was responsible for over $1.3 trillion in assets under management. Faissola sits on the supervisory board of major French retailer Printemps SAS, and on the advisory board of Virtualics, a VR/AR based data visualisation software company.

Heritage Oil is an independent versatile oil and gas exploration and production company. It specialises in identifying potentially lucrative regions that have been overlooked and participating in their development as early entrants. The company's portfolio includes producing throughout Africa and Europe. Heritage Oil was founded in Canada in 1992 and was acquired by Energy Investments Global Ltd in 2014.

