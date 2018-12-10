The Indian state is looking to install 1 GW of new solar PV power under a new tender issued. A ceiling tariff of Rs 2.80 (US$0.039) has been set.From pv magazine India The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has issued a 1 GW tender for procuring power on a long-term basis. A ceiling tariff of Rs 2.80 (US$0.039) has been set. The deadline for bid submissions is January 3, 2019. According to the discom's official website, in order to fulfill its renewable power purchase obligation (RPO) and to meet future power requirements, MSEDCL shall enter into 25-year power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...