Press Release

December 10, 2018

Signify completes share repurchase program

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has completed its share repurchase program.

Under this program, the company repurchased a total of 9,655,762 shares for a total consideration of EUR 220 million from July 30 to December 7, 2018. The purpose of the program is to reduce the company's capital.

In the period December 3 to December 7, 2018, the company repurchased 632,084 shares at an average price of EUR 21.82 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 13.8 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here (https://www.signify.com/global/about/investors/shareholder-info/share-repurchases).

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations

Robin Jansen

Tel: +31 6 1594 4569

E-mail: robin.j.jansen@signify.com (mailto:robin.j.jansen@signify.com)

Signify Corporate Communications

Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com (mailto:elco.van.groningen@signify.com)

About Signify

Signify (http://www.signify.com) (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips (http://www.lighting.philips.com) products, Interact (https://www.interact-lighting.com/en) connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, we have approximately 30,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader (https://www.signify.com/global/about/news/press-releases/2018/20180913-signify-named-industry-leader-2018-dow-jones-sustainability-index) in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for two years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom (http://www.signify.com/news), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/Signify_Press), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/18082655/admin/updates/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/signify_press/). Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations (http://www.signify.com/investorrelations) page.

Link to PDF (https://www.signify.com/static/share-buyback/20181210-signify-completes-share-repurchase-program.pdf)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Signify via Globenewswire

