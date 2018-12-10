Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 07-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.64p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.05p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.16p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---