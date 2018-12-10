Roger Vivier Releases Cat Duet Film for the Holiday Season Starring Catherine Deneuve

PARIS, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with the launch of its Très Vivier styles for the Holiday Season, Roger Vivier introduces a film starring legendary French actress Catherine Deneuve and other colourful characters. Inspired by Rossini's famous performance piece Duet for Two Cats and directed by award-winning filmmaker, writer and music video director Michael Haussman, the juicy film tells the story of an eccentric Parisian family's Christmas celebration. Under the watchful eye of their mother, two twins turn a perfectly pleasant performance in front of the whole family into a vicious catfight over a pair of Très Vivier pumps.

Deneuve, a style icon and muse of the Monsieur Vivier, plays the mother overseeing a special performance in her grand Parisian home: seated in front of a makeshift stage, the two twins, played by Nadia Tereszkiewicz, share the microphone for their rendition of the slow meowing duet by Rossini. As they sing, they notice only one wrapped box of Roger Vivier shoes resting on Catherine Deneuve's lap.

The performance quickly turns into a feral and cat-like fight. As the theatre stage becomes a metaphorical boxing ring, Catherine Deneuve becomes its symbolic ringleader. The clawing, rolling and pulling culminates in the theatre backdrop tumbling down over them. Trapped inside the rolled-up curtain, they are like two fighting cats caught in a bag. Smiling with a look of ironic pity on her face, Catherine Deneuve saves the day, sliding out from behind her chair another identical box of Roger Vivier shoes. Jubilant, the twins hold their shoes to their cheeks with pride.

The fast-paced and humorous film set to the original cat duet music also features appearances by Roger Vivier creative director Gherardo Felloni and Couture and Oriental costume collector Cecilia Matteucci Lavarini.

"Working with such an icon like Catherine Deneuve was a dream that finally came true in this film for Roger Vivier," explains Gherardo Felloni. "The idea of women fighting for a desire object it is always been a creative reference to me, I love that irony, fun, passion. And it really works on screen to see Nadia, beautiful and young actress, acting like a cat on this music."

"When Gherardo explained me the project and the ironic plot, I was intrigued immediately. Playing a role according to the tempo of a song is something I had not done yet," says Catherine Deneuve.

Full release

Contact: Boris Guffond / Communication & PR Manager Europe, Middle East and Africa / T : +33(0)1-85-08-06-48 / M: +33(0)6-45-02-89-38 / B.Guffond@rogervivier.com