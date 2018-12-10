Aircraft to be delivered from second half of 2019

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, announces the placement of 11 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from its orderbook with Brazilian airline, GOL. Delivery of the aircraft will commence in the second half of 2019.

Felipe Campos, Avolon Head of Latin America, commented: "We are delighted to support GOL as they work creatively to accelerate their fleet renewal plans. Our relationship with the GOL team extends back to the earliest days of the airline and this transaction ensures that our partnership will continue well into the future.

This addition of further 737 MAX aircraft to the GOL fleet will enhance efficiency and reliability and also allow the expansion of their route network. Our commitment to our customers is to have a product offering built around the latest and most technically advanced aircraft available in the market and the 737 MAX is a core part of that offering."

Paulo Kakinoff, GOL CEO, commented: "This order underlines our long-term strategic partnership with Avolon. They have a deep understanding of the Latin American market and we look forward to working with Avolon and their team for many years to come."

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Capital Holding Co. Ltd., a Chinese public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415), and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX). Avolon is the world's third largest aircraft leasing business with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 30 September 2018, of 890 aircraft.

