PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Standard&Poor's assigns MMK 'BBB-' rating 10-Dec-2018 / 13:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Standard&Poor's assigns MMK "BBB-" rating, Outlook Stable 10-12-2018, Magnitogorsk PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works' (MMK) is pleased to announce that on December 10th, 2018 rating agency S&P Global Ratings assigned the Company 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings with Stable Outlook. In a press release S&P notes that its assessment of PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works' (MMK's) creditworthiness incorporates MMK's low-cost production profile, strong operating efficiency, significant share of high value-added products in sales, minimal leverage, and strong liquidity. According to S&P only high country risk in Russia and the inherent cyclicality and capital intensity of the steel industry are the main constraining factors for the rating. The stable outlook reflects S&P's view that MMK will have strong positive free operating cash flow generation of about $1 billion in each of the next two years, underpinning strong credit metrics of debt to EBITDA below 1.5x and funds from operations to debt over 60%. About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2017, the company produced 12.9 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.6 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2017 of USD 7,546 million and EBITDA of USD 2,032 million. Investor contacts: Andrey Serov tel.: +7 (3519) 24-52-97 E-mail: serov.ae@mmk.ru Media contacts: Dmitry Kuchumov Dmitry Bulin tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 E-mail: kuchumov.do@mmk.ru E-mail: bulin.dn@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 6818 EQS News ID: 755863 End of Announcement EQS News Service

