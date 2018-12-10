Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.: Thermon Recognized by Bechtel for Supply Chain Excellence

SAN MARCOS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2018 / On October 29, 2018, Thermon, Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) was recognized for its supply chain excellence when supporting Bechtel's Oil Gas and Chemicals projects.

The Bechtel Supply Chain Recognition Awards celebrate subcontractors and suppliers who have distinguished themselves while supporting Bechtel's work on projects around the world during 2018.

"Working collaboratively with our supply chain is critical for us to deliver successful project for our customers around the world," said Gerry O'Connor, Bechtel's OG&C Manager of Procurement and Contracts. "Working with suppliers that are committed to providing quality products and superior service enables us to provide enhanced outcomes for our customers."

'It is an honor to have been one of the few providers selected from more than 3,000 subcontractors around the world,' said Bruce Thames, Thermon's President and CEO. 'We pride ourselves on delivering solutions that create differentiated value for our customers. Receiving this award from one of the world's largest EPC firms, working on one of the world's largest ethane units is validation of our efforts. We thank Bechtel for this recognition and look forward to continuing our close relationship.'

Companies were evaluated on multiple factors. They include: overall performance; the ability to deliver quality services/supplies on time; the ability to work collaboratively to meet milestones; and meeting or exceeding project expectations in aspects of safety, construction performance, technical expertise, and environmental compliance. Nominations were reviewed and approved by Bechtel procurement and project managers. Final recommendations were approved by senior leadership and Shell.

About Thermon:

Thermon serves the global Energy, Power Generation and Chemical markets to provide innovative solutions for industrial heating applications to improve our customer's measures of success. With operations on 6 continents and 17 countries around the globe, we specialize in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions.

About Bechtel:

Bechtel is one of the most respected global engineering, construction and project management companies. Together with our customers, we deliver landmark projects that foster long-term progress and economic growth. Since 1898, we've completed more than 25,000 extraordinary projects across 160 countries on all seven continents. We operate through four global businesses: Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals. Our company and our culture are built on more than a century of leadership and a relentless adherence to our values, the core of which are safety, quality, ethics, and integrity. These values are what we believe, what we expect, what we deliver, and what we live. www.bechtel.com.

