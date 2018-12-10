Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-10 / 14:00 *With the "Money Market CFD", nextmarkets is launching an innovative financial product that provides a 1.5% annual return on invested capital, with no fixed term* Cologne/Frankfurt am Main, 10.12.2018In defiance of the zero-interest policy, nextmarkets, a Cologne-based fintech company (www.nextmarkets.com [1]), which is part of the FinLab AG portfolio _(WKN 121806, ISIN DE0001218063, ticker_ A7A.GR), is launching an innovative financial product called "Money Market CFD." This product currently offers investors the highest rate of return among all the banks in Europe for instant access accounts. The clever touch is that it is not actually about instant-access money, or deposit banking in the traditional sense. Instead, the company takes advantage of the very high interest differences between Europe and the United States and packages them in a very flexible financial product that any investor can use, in amounts of 100 euros and up. Manuel Heyden, the founder and CEO of nextmarkets, says, "The negative interest at the ECB is currently leading to downright expropriation for investors in the Euro zone, since the inflation rate is causing our savings to melt away. However, the US Federal Reserve has been consistently raising the prime rate recently. That interest difference is what we are utilizing, with the help of financial mathematics, and making it marketable." His brother Dominic Heyden, the co-founder and CTO, adds, "The only way the product would not be worthwhile is if European interest rates were almost equal to US interest rates. And it may be many years before that happens. On the other hand, if the interest gap keeps widening in the future, that would further improve the Money Market CFD's performance. We make things very easy for our investors by telling them about any possible changes in advance, either by email or push notifications." nextmarkets allows its customers to invest in the Money Market CFD using a nextmarkets account, which only takes a few minutes to open using the app or a web browser. "Once my account is open, I capitalize it, choose the amount and click on 'Invest'. After that, the Money Market CFD can be sold anytime during normal trading hours, with no fixed term. There are no account maintenance fees, purchase or sale commissions for the product, and no levers or other hidden costs. "We earn a profit from the interest difference, too; at 1.5% p.a., we pass most, but not all, of the product's overall performance on to our customers. That is still over 1.5% annually, so we have a real win-win situation," says Manuel Heyden, explaining the business model. Those who want to try out the product risk-free on an unlimited basis can set up a demo account with 10,000 euros of virtual assets, completely free of charge. *About nextmarkets GmbH:* nextmarkets GmbH is a German fintech company that wants to help private investors be more successful and better educated about their stock exchange activities. Private investors receive innovative investment support from stock market coaches, an approach that led to the concept of "curated investing." Nextmarkets, with offices in Cologne and Malta, currently has 35 employees and is supported by leading venture capitalists like Peter Thiel, Falk Strascheg and the listed company FinLab AG. *About FinLab AG:* Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A.GR) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech startups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereby in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia. 