JTI Awarded Top Employer 2019 in Asia Pacific Region for Fifth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Accreditation recognizes JTI's continued commitment to employees in the region

JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has been certified as Top Employer in the Asia Pacific region for the fifth consecutive year during a prestigious ceremony in Singapore. Furthermore, nine JTI offices and factories in eight countries - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore and Thailand - once again received the national Top Employer certification.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692561/JT_International_SA_Logo.jpg )





(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795879/Top_Employers_Institute_Logo.jpg )



The certification by the Top Employers Institute cements JTI's reputation as an employer that puts people first.

"JTI's renewed success as Top Employer in Asia Pacific builds on our reputation as an excellent place to work and serves to highlight our long-term HR approach and people-centric mindset," says Mike Griffiths, JTI's Human Resources Vice President for Asia Pacific. "In a region that has grown significantly over the past few years to around 26,000 employees, it is important for us to continue to demonstrate our commitment to invest in our people and our employment practices."

Workplace initiatives that JTI has implemented in the Asia Pacific region include:

Our pan-regional Asia Pacific Management Trainee Program, 'Explore', that builds functional expertise and a broad business perspective with multicultural awareness, through rotational assignments across the region

A program, 'JEWEL', aimed at empowering women and enabling leadership which was launched in every market across the region in 2018

A regional recognition program, Asia Pacific Excellence Awards "APex", which was launched to celebrate employees who demonstrate JTI's values and make a real difference in their market due to their outstanding accomplishments and inspirational behavior



For JTI, the renewed regional Top Employer 2019 certification in Asia Pacific is the latest addition to a list of awards recognizing its HR excellence across the globe: in 2018, JTI was certified as a Global Top Employer for the fourth consecutive year, and also gained Top Employer status in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa.

The annual international research undertaken by the Top Employers Institute recognizes leading employers around the world; those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organization, and which strive to continuously optimize employment practices.

JTI is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA and has the largest share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius and LD. With its internationally recognized brand Logic, JTI is also a major player in the e-cigarette market and has, since 2011, been present in the heated tobacco category with Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs close to 40,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for four consecutive years. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit http://www.jti.com.