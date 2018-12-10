Philippines Facility Management Market is Expected to Cross USD 138 Million 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Philippines Facility Management Market by Soft and Hard Facility Management Services; By Single Services, Bundled Services and Integrated Services and By Sectors (Commercial, Residential, Healthcare, Industrial and Infrastructure), PhilippinesSoft Services Facility Management Market by Type of Service (Cleaning, Security and Others), Philippines Hard Services Facility Management Market by Type of Service (Electromechanical Services, Operational and Maintenance Services and Fire Safety and Security Systems)

The increasing number of multinational companies will give a boost to the FM market. As the number of MNCs increase, the demand for facility management services will has also increase, especially integrated FM services.

The overall facility management market of Philippines will be driven by rising demand for residential and commercial spaces in the country, wherein market players catered to the needs of the clients for both hard and soft services.

will be driven by rising demand for residential and commercial spaces in the country, wherein market players catered to the needs of the clients for both hard and soft services. This expansion in the manufacturing sector will directly impact the demand for soft and hard FM services from the sector in the coming years.

The Philippines facility management market is still in the nascent to early growth stage. The future outlook of the industry is positive owing to the growing BPO and services industry in Philippines which is expected to boost the demand for both soft and hard services. Increasing demand from multinational clients is likely to drive future demand for Integrated Facility Management (IFM) services in Philippines with commercial office buildings and industrial plants being the future penetration sectors for IFM services. The growth in construction, tourism and healthcare industries in the country will increase the demand of FM services by these industries. A number of government plans such as the Build, Build, Build (BBB) Program to accelerate infrastructure spending and develop industries in the country, increase public spending on infrastructure projects at PHP 8 to 9 trillion from 2017 to 2022, the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) to fund investments and the Philippine Health Agenda 2016-2022 to achieve successful health system strengthening including focus on local infrastructure that supports system wide capacity for health workforce development are expected to further augment the demand for soft and hard FM services in the future.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )



The facility management market in Philippines is expected to grow at a slow pace on account of the growing BPO and services industry in the country, increasing number of MNCs and expansion in the manufacturing sector in Philippines. However, average contract value will decrease due to increasing competition leading to slower growth in terms of revenue.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Facility Management Market Outlook to 2022- By Soft and Hard Facility Management Services,By Single Services, Bundled Services and Integrated Services and By Sectors (Commercial, Residential, Healthcare, Industrial and Infrastructure)" believe that focus on catering to the needs of different clients, educating the clients on task based and performance based contracts, focus on provision of hard services, partnering with smaller players for specific expertise and increasing corporate social responsibility activities will aid the providers of facility management services in Philippines to grow and achieve higher sales.

Key Segments Covered

By Soft Services and Hard Services

Soft Services

Hard Services

By Single Services, Bundled Services and Integrated Services

Single Services

Bundled Services

Integrated Facility Services

By Sectors

Commercial sector

Residential sector

Healthcare sector

Industrial sector

Infrastructure

Philippines Soft Services Facility Management Market is further Segmented

By Type of Services

Cleaning

Security

Others (Pantry Services, Waste Management, Landscaping, Courier Services, Reception Services, Mailroom and Other Services)

Philippines Hard Services Facility Management Market is further Segmented

By Type of Services

Electromechanical Services

Operational and Maintenance Services

Fire Safety and Security Systems

Facility Management Companies:

ISS Facility Services Phils. Inc.

JLL ( Philippines ) Inc.

) Inc. Sodexo (On-Site Services)

Centuary Property Management Inc.

Atalian Global Services

Santos Knight Frank

Philkleen Industries Corporation

Cleanmatic Manpower Services

Mansion Maintenance Co. Inc.

Cushman Wakefield

Quess ( Philippines ) Corp

) Corp Paramount Property Management

JEC Philippines

Keywords

Facility Management Market Philippines

Soft Facility Management Industry Philippines

Manila Hard Facility Management Market

Facility Management BPO Industry Philippines

Bundled Facility Management Market Philippines

Manned Guarding services Market Philippines

Cleaning Facility Management Market Philippines

Housekeeping Services Market Philippines

Facility Management Commercial Sector in Philippines

Facility Management Trends Philippines

HVAC Services Market Philippines

Landscaping Services Market Philippines

Plumbing Services Market Philippines

Electromechanical Services Market in Philippines

Fire Safety Facility Management Revenue Philippines

Industrial Facility Management Industry Philippines

Infrastructure Facility Management Market Philippines

Integrated Facility Management Market in Philippines

Competition Facility Management Companies Philippines

Facility Management Revenue Philippines

Trends Facility Management Philippines

Philippines Construction Projects Facility Management

Philippines Development Projects Facility Management

Philippines Government Expenditure Facility Management

Philippines Industrial Growth Facility Management

Philippines Private Consumption Facility Management

Philippines Real Estate Facility Management

Residential Sector Facility Management Philippines

Single Facility Management Market in Philippines

BPO Facility Management Services in Philippines

Related Reports

Oman Facility Management Market Outlook to 2022 - By Soft Services (Housekeeping, Landscape Access and Façade Access, Security, Others) and By Hard Services (HVAC, Electromechanical, Operational and Maintenance, Fire Safety and Security)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Facility Management in Oman. The report focuses on overall market size, market segmentation by Types of Services (Single, Bundled and Integrated Services), by Sectors (Commercial, Hospitality, Residential, Industries and other sectors), by In house and Outsourcing services and by Hard and Soft Services. The report also covers the overall trends and developments, Vendor selection process and Competitive landscape. The report concludes with market projections for future for the market described above highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for Oman Facility Management.

Bahrain Facility Management Market Outlook to 2021 - Growth in Retail Sector and Demand for Hard Services to Drive Market Growth

Ken Research announced its latest publication which provides insight on hard and soft facility management market, growth drivers, trends and developments, competition and future analysis. The report also provides market share contributed by major service providers in Bahrain. The stakeholders of this report include Facility management service providers, companies involved in research, real estate and infrastructure developers in Bahrain and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in Facility management market in future.

Detailed comparative analysis of major Facility Management service providers has also been provided. The future analysis of the overall Bahrain Facility management market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

Kuwait Facility Management Market Outlook to 2021 - Growing Retail Industry and Upcoming Infrastructure Projects to Drive Market Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the facilities management market in Kuwait. The report covers various aspects such as overall size of Kuwait facilities management market size in terms of revenues, Market segmentation of Kuwait facilities management market on the basis of types of services, by integrated, bundled and single services, Business sectors, In-house & outsourcing, trends and growth drivers of the industry, issue & challenges, market share, and future analysis of the industry and segmentation, government regulatory. The report also covers the competitive landscape of the industry, list of upcoming infrastructure projects. The report serves as a benchmark for every new player which is seeking to enter into facilities management market in Kuwait.

India Facility Management Market Outlook to 2020 - Driven by Rapid Growth of Commercial Spaces and Advent of Smart Cities

The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis of the facility management services in India. The report covers various aspects such as market size of India facility management market, segmentation on the basis of types of services, organized/unorganized, major cities, type of contracts, sectors of services provided and subsectors. The report also covers the market shares of major facility management companies in India as well as the revenues of major players in the facility management market along with future outlook, entry barriers and macro economic variables affecting the industry performance.

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249