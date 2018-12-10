SD-WAN will support Majid Al Futtaim's e-commerce and omnichannel strategy

Deployed for end-users across 15 countries in the region

Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which holds the exclusive franchise rights to operate Carrefour in 38 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, is deploying Flexible SD-WAN from Orange Business Services throughout its Middle Eastern operations to connect cloud applications, improve customer experience and digitally transform its regional retail offerings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005330/en/

SD-WAN will support Majid Al Futtaim's e-commerce and omnichannel strategy (Photo: Orange Business Services)

Operating over 250 Carrefour stores in the region, Majid Al Futtaim Retail recognized the need for a new type of connectivity to provide robust, reliable networking for its retail sites, with end-users across 15 countries.

The managed SD-WAN solution from Orange will enable Majid Al Futtaim Retail to strengthen its omnichannel strategy, designed to provide a seamless shopper experience. It will also support its launch of Carrefour's online e-commerce offering that it is gradually rolling out across the countries in which it operates.

The company's wide area network makes it ideal for an SD-WAN deployment that will bring benefits in terms of intelligence and the ability to scale quickly to support their smart retail applications, such as SAP for its e-commerce platform. Majid Al Futtaim already has 7.5 million unique registered customers in the UAE alone, all of whom expect the connectivity to give them the experience they demand.

"Connectivity is key to the future of retail. Our customers expect a seamless next-generation retail offering that leverages data to improve their experience and we need a state-of-the-art fully secured network to deliver it. Flexible SD-WAN by Orange is a key enabler of our omnichannel customer experience," said Marco Urios, senior vice president, Omnichannel Solutions at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

"Majid Al Futtaim has a clear vision and ambitious strategy, and Orange Business Services is delighted to be working with them on their retail digital transformation program. With our deep consulting capabilities and our expertise with SD-WAN solutions, we are well placed to serve as their trusted partner. Orange has extensive SD-WAN experience around the world, but Majid Al Futtaim is our first customer in the Middle East region to roll this out," said Luc Serviant, vice president, Middle East, Orange Business Services.

Flexible SD-WAN by Orange is a global solution that is a fully automated, intelligent network with on-demand virtualized services, centrally orchestrated for end-to-end performance and control. It provides companies with a flexible and agile way to adapt the enterprise network to user needs, and is a future-proof solution completely integrated in the Orange SDN architecture. Through a simple interface, enterprises can use their network dynamically to anticipate and respond to changes in their business environment and migrate applications to the cloud. We guarantee reliable performance, improved security, support for multiple connection types, cost control and high-quality end-user experience for business-critical applications.

Orange Business Services recently won Best Enterprise Service for Flexible SD-WAN at the World Communication Awards 2018. In addition, Orange Business Services was deemed a "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communication Service Provider SD-WAN Managed Services 2018 Vendor Assessment.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company develops, owns and operates shopping malls, hotels mixed-use communities, the VOX Cinemas and Magic Planet family entertainment centres brands, in addition to iconic leisure and entertainment facilities such as Ski Dubai, Orbi Dubai and Ski Egypt, among others. The company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in 38 markets, and operates a portfolio of more than 250 outlets in 15 countries. Across its businesses, the company welcomes 560 million customers and visitors annually and employs over 43,000 staff.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 22,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 41 billion euros in 2017 and has 261 million customers in 28 countries at 30 September 2018. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005330/en/

Contacts:

Press :

Elizabeth Mayeri

Orange Business Services

elizabeth.mayeri@orange.com

+1-212-251-2086