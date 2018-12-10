Change to the Board of Directors of The Denver Gold Group

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2018 / Denver Gold Group (DGG) announces the appointment of Haytham Hodaly, Andrea Maxey, and Pamela Solly as Directors of the organization. They replace outgoing directors Stewart Bailey, Lisa Maestas, and Chad Williams.

"We welcome these resource investment professionals," commented Chair Mr. John Hill. "As the Denver Gold Group continues its mission to connect global capital with global mining, across multiple metals. In its 30th anniversary year, DGG is stronger, more active, and more relevant than ever.'

Outgoing Directors Bailey, Maestas, and Williams completed six-year terms on the Board of Directors. Mr. Bailey is Senior Vice President for Investor Relations & Group Communications at AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. Ms. Maestas is Director of Investor Relations for Alacer Gold Corp. Mr. Williams is the Chairman, Founder and CEO of Red Cloud Klondike Strike.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be asked to join an organization which has shown tremendous support for companies in the precious metals industry for three decades. The organization's continued efforts in bringing together investors and mining companies, as well as its ongoing focus on educating investors on the positive attributes of precious metals investments sets this group apart from all others', said Mr. Hodaly, who is Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Ms. Maxey, Vice President, Corporate Affairs at AngloGold Ashanti Australia Ltd. said, 'I'm pleased to have the opportunity to bring an Australian perspective to this organization, which has for years stood at the center of the market for investment in precious metal equities. I look forward to working with my fellow directors, all of whom are experienced participants in this industry, to build on Denver Gold Group's significant successes to date.' Ms. Maxey is based in Perth, Western Australia.

'I am pleased to join the Denver Gold Group Board of Directors, and I look forward to working with John, Tim and the rest of the team. Having spent most of my career in the mining industry, I have tremendous respect for the DGG in its contributions in the precious metals space. said Ms. Solly, Vice President of Investor Relations at Lydian International Ltd and located in Denver, Colorado. I'm eager to contribute to the continued growth and success of such an outstanding organization,' she added.

Mr. Tim Wood, Executive Director of DGG, thanked Mr. Bailey, Ms. Maestas, and Mr. Williams for their contributions to the organization, and leadership on various Board Committees.

"Departing directors have contributed extensive industry experience to DGG, encouraging innovation, institutionalizing business processes, and leaving it well placed to continue serving its members after three decades in operation," commented Wood, adding, "We look forward to Haytham, Andrea, and Pamela's contributions, especially through their representation of key constituents of the global mining industry."

The Board of Directors for the Denver Gold Group comprises:

John Hill, Independent Director (Chair, Compensation Committee).





Timothy Wood, Inside Director (Executive Director, Nominating; Finance; Risk Committees)

The Denver Gold Group Inc.





Brian Christie, Independent Director (Chair - Nominating; Compensation Committees)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.





Sara Heston, Independent Director (Finance Committee)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd.





Haytham Hodaly, Independent Director (Risk Committee)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Andrea Maxey, Independent Director

AngloGold Ashanti Australia Ltd





Stephanie Parnell, Independent Director (Treasurer; Finance Committee)

Hanson & Co.





Onno Rutten, Independent Director (Chair - Finance Committee)

Mackenzie Financial Corp.





Pamela Solly, Independent Director (Nominating; Compensation Committees)

Lydian International Corp.

About the Denver Gold Group

The Denver Gold Group, Inc (DGG) is a capital formation organization that has supported public and private gold and silver mining companies for three decades. The Denver based not-for-profit association is owned by its members who control most of the world's precious metal output and mineral assets.

As the only independent and not-for-profit investment platform, Denver Gold Group is dedicated to the support of equity precious metals through all investment cycles.

Contacts:

Denver Gold Group

Tim Wood, 303-825-3309

twood@denvergold.org

www.denvergold.org

