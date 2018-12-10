The global volumetric display market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 43% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005500/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global volumetric display market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased use in 3D advertising. Retailers are focusing on strategies to increase the number of footfalls in their respective stores and increase sales owing to the increase in e-commerce sales globally. One such strategy is the use of holographic displays in their stores, which enables the retailers to boost customer engagement and conversions. Volumetric displays go beyond traditional advertising and help retailers to increase sales, ensure retention, and engage consumers.

This market research report on the global volumetric display market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for volumetric displays in retail as one of the key emerging trends in the global volumetric display market:

Global volumetric display market: Growing demand for volumetric displays in retail

The market will be driven by the growing demand in the retail sector. The use of mannequins in retail stores for product promotion has become outdated. Thus, retailers are now focusing on adopting volumetric technology to improve product promotion. During the forecast period, an increasing number of retailers are expected to focus on volumetric displays because of the interactive features. The use of this technology will enable consumers to view a product in the 3D space to get a look and feel of the product. Nurulize's Nu Design VR software application demonstrated social interaction where people explored virtual items in detail and interaction using volumetric display technology.

"Companies such as Nurulize displayed the Atom View technology, which enables products or environments to be imported, edited, and streamed into a VR volumetric space from any captured or created data source. Therefore, with advances in volumetric technology and the emergence of cost-effective solutions, an increasing number of retailers will avail it for a competitive advantage, which will drive the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global volumetric display market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global volumetric display market by application (commercial and government) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The commercial segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 86% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 38%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005500/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com