As China's First and Only Host Institution for the Amgen Scholars Program, Tsinghua University is Accepting Global Applications

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2018, the Amgen Foundation expanded the Amgen Scholars Program (ASP) to 24 premier educational and research institutions worldwide. Tsinghua University was selected as the first and only Chinese host institution for the ASP and is now accepting global applications.

The ASP is an undergraduate summer research program, initiated by the Amgen Foundation through a 16-year, $74 million commitment. This 8-10-week program recruits outstanding undergraduates from across the globe, who have strong interests in biomedicine, life sciences or related fields, to conduct cutting-edge research at world-class laboratories and institutions. So far, 5,400 undergraduates from around 600 universities in 33 countries have joined the ASP.

The ASP's host institutions for 2019-2022 include 24 leading universities worldwide, such as Harvard University, Stanford University and University of Cambridge, and including four distinguished hosts from Asia: The University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, National University of Singapore and Tsinghua University. As the ASP's first and only host institution in China, Tsinghua will fully leverage its world-class research capabilities and talents, while working closely with the Amgen Foundation, to offer high-potential and high-caliber young scholars the opportunity to participate in frontier research.

The Tsinghua ASP will select 15 candidates worldwide, whom will be paired with voluntary mentors upon enrollment. They will have the opportunity to participate in frontier biomedical research projects at state-of-the-art lab facilities, alongside senior scientists and top Tsinghua faculty. These immersive and intensive trainings will help scholars enhance their experimental skills, gain hands-on lab experiences and build a solid foundation for their further development. In addition, the Amgen Scholars will be encouraged to interact with Tsinghua students and attend a variety of seminars, symposiums and networking events both at Tsinghua and in other host institutions.

In recent years, Tsinghua University actively sought to cultivate diversified talents and facilitate international collaborations and has made significant progress in innovation-driven talent development. Tsinghua's main correspondent collaborator for the ASP is the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPS), which has played an important role in the university's life sciences development and frontier biomedical research. The ASP will serve as the first of many future collaborations between Tsinghua University and the Amgen Foundation.

The Tsinghua ASP is now open for global applications. For more information, please visit: http://www.sps.tsinghua.edu.cn/amgenscholars.html#