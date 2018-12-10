Frontier - A Magazine about Alligator Bioscience and Immuno-oncology

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The science behind the Nobel Prizes in Medicine and Chemistry is the core in Alligator's research and development
About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes five lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1144). ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.
CONTACT:
Peter Benson
Chairman of the Board of Directors
+46-706-691-100
+45-40-80-48-69
http://www.alligatorbioscience.com
benson@sunstone.eu
Cecilia Hofvander
Director IR & Communications
+46-46-286-42-80
http://www.alligatorbioscience.com
ir@alligatorbioscience.com
The following files are available for download:
