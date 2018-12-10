sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Frontier - A Magazine about Alligator Bioscience and Immuno-oncology

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The science behind the Nobel Prizes in Medicine and Chemistry is the core in Alligator's research and development

Read the full magazine through the link below.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes five lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1144). ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

CONTACT:

Peter Benson

Chairman of the Board of Directors

+46-706-691-100
+45-40-80-48-69
http://www.alligatorbioscience.com
benson@sunstone.eu


Cecilia Hofvander

Director IR & Communications

+46-46-286-42-80
http://www.alligatorbioscience.com
ir@alligatorbioscience.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/frontier---a-magazine-about-alligator-bioscience-and-immuno-oncology,c2696727

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/2696727/960645.pdf

Frontier - A Magazine about Alligator Bioscience and Immuno-oncology #2, 2018

http://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/i/frontier-nr-2-2018-eng-cover,c2544074

Frontier nr 2 2018 ENG cover


© 2018 PR Newswire