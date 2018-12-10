Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS EQUITY - Dividend Declaration: 10-Dec-2018 / 15:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10th December 2018 ITI Funds UCITs ETF SICAV - RTS Equity UCITS ETF sub fund Notice of Dividend Payment to Shareholders On the 29th November the board of ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV approved the below dividend for 2018 year. Fund Name ISIN TIDM Declared Dividend ITI Funds RTS Equity UCITS LU1483649312 RUSE USD 0.76 per share ETF SICAV The dividend will be paid to shareholders on the 17th December 2018. As from the NAV dated the 11th December 2018, the shares issued in this sub fund will be considered as ex-dividend. Enquiries; Mr. Elio Manca Managing Director - London Office Tel +44 0207 562 8081 Email; elio.manca@itifunds.com Mr Gleb Yakovlev Chief Executive Officer - Moscow Office Tel +7 (985)760 3832 Email; gleb.yakovlev@itifunds.com Contact: Mr Chris Nicholls chris.nicholls@itifunds.com 0207 562 8089 ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: DIV TIDM: RUSE LEI Code: 213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 6831 EQS News ID: 756205 End of Announcement EQS News Service

