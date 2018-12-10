Technavio's global smartphone audio codecs market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

The growing popularity of social networking applications will be one of the major trends in the global smartphone audio codecs marketduring 2018-2022. The adoption of audio codec in smartphones for audio conversion has been growing rapidly owing to the proliferation of social media applications that encourage users to click and share audio and video. Hence, there has been an increase in the adoption of audio codec among smartphone manufacturers.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global smartphone audio codecs market is the increase in mobile data traffic:

Global smartphone audio codecs market: Increase in mobile data traffic

Owing to the increase in the number of smartphone users subscribing to audio on demand and video on demand applications, there is an increase in mobile data traffic. The consumers use their smartphone to stream videos and play online games. The demand for audio codes from the consumers electronics segment is increasing because of the rising shipment of smartphones.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "The rising number of smartphone users has led to an increase in Internet traffic. The rise in data traffic is driven by cloud computing, audio streaming, and video streaming, which is further boosting the growth of the audio codec market. To convert raw audio into higher-quality audio formats, an audio codec IC and software are integrated into the smartphone."

Global smartphone audio codecs market: Segmentation analysis

This global smartphone audio codecs market analysis report provides market segmentation by type (hardware and software) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major segments based on type, the software segment held the largest smartphone audio codecs market share in 2017, contributing to around 53% of the market. This segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 47% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

