Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel implantable Sacral Neuromodulation ("SNM") devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, announced today the publication of a Medtech Innovation Briefing by The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence ("NICE") following a careful review of the innovations offered by the Axonics System.

The NICE Medtech Innovation Briefing entitled: "Axonics rechargeable sacral neuromodulation system for overactive bladder and faecal incontinence," describes published clinical evidence on the Axonics r-SNM System, confirming efficacy as well as the potential positive economic impact that is possible by the use of the Axonics system in the United Kingdom.

The Axonics r-SNM System is the first rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation system approved for sale in Europe and commercially available to all hospitals and clinics in the U.K. for patients suffering from urinary and fecal dysfunction. It is estimated that approximately 1,200 patients receive a Sacral Neuromodulation implant in the U.K. every year.

Raymond W. Cohen, CEO of Axonics, commented, "NICE is a highly rigorous and respected institution, and we are proud that the Axonics system is recognized as an innovative technology deserving attention from the U.K. physician community. This publication is a testimony to the ingenuity of our engineering, regulatory and quality teams, as well as our focus on providing a solid foundation of clinical evidence."

NICE provides guidance and advice to improve health and social care primarily in England. NICE is accountable to the UK's Department of Health and Social Care, however, is operationally independent of government. Guidance and other recommendations are made by independent committees. NICE was originally set up in 1999 as the National Institute for Clinical Excellence, a special health authority, to reduce variation in the availability and quality of NHS treatments and care. In 2005, after merging with the Health Development Agency, NICE began developing public health guidance to help prevent ill health and promote healthier lifestyles and the name changed to the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence. In April 2013 we were established in primary legislation as set out in the Health and Social Care Act 2012 and became a Non-Departmental Public Body (NDPB) taking on responsibility for developing guidance and quality standards in social care, and our name changed once more to reflect these new responsibilities.

Axonics, based in Irvine, CA, is focused on development and commercialization of novel implantable Sacral Neuromodulation devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 85 million adults in the U.S. and Europe. Another approximately 40 million adults are reported to suffer from fecal incontinence. SNM therapy is well-established treatment that has been widely used and reimbursed in Europe and the U.S. for the past two decades. The Axonics r-SNM System is the first rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation system approved for sale in Europe, Canada and Australia. The r-SNM System offers a temporary disposable external trial system, a miniaturized and rechargeable long-lived stimulator that is designed and qualified to function for at least 15 years. Also included is a tined lead, as well as patient-friendly accessories such as a charging system optimized for minimal charge time without overheating, a small, easy to use patient remote control and an intuitive clinician programmer that facilitates lead placement and programming. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.axonicsmodulation.com.

