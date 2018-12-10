sprite-preloader
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 10

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

10 December 2018

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc

("Europa" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Further to the completion of the Company's Placing and Open Offer, Europa is pleased to confirm the participation in the Placing and Open Offer by certain Directors of the Company. Their participation in the Placing and Open Offer and revised shareholdings are shown below:

DirectorNumber of Placing Shares subscribed forNumber of Open Offer Shares subscribed forResultant number of Ordinary Shares heldPercentage of Share Capital held
Hugh MackayNil1,000,0005,700,0001.28%
Simon Oddie250,000Nil500,0000.11%
Brian O'Cathain250,000Nil250,0000.06%

Enquiries:

For further information please visit www.europaoil.com or contact:

Hugh MackayEuropa+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
Phil GreenhalghEuropa+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
Matt GoodefinnCap Ltd+44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Simon HicksfinnCap Ltd+44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Frank BuhagiarSt Brides Partners Ltd+44 (0) 20 7236 1177
Susie GeliherSt Brides Partners Ltd+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms. During the 12 months to 31 July 2018, 94 boepd were recovered from three fields. Its highly prospective exploration projects include six licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective resources of 6.4 billion barrels oil equivalent and 2.5 tcf undiscovered GIIP across all six licences.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular sent to shareholders of the Company on 20 November 2018.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameHugh Mackay
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEuropa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc
b)LEI213800JWTCW7TN3WRC06
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 1p
Identification codeGB00B03CJS30
b)Nature of the transactionSubscription for ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
3p1,000,000
d)Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume
· Price		n/a
e)Date of the transaction10 December 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSimon Oddie
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Chairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEuropa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc
b)LEI213800JWTCW7TN3WRC06
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 1p
Identification codeGB00B03CJS30
b)Nature of the transactionSubscription for ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
3p250,000
d)Aggregated information:
- Agreggated volume
- Price
n/a
e)Date of the transaction10 December 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBrian O'Cathain
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEuropa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc
b)LEI213800JWTCW7TN3WRC06
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 1p
Identification codeGB00B03CJS30
b)Nature of the transactionSubscription for ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
3p250,000
d)Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a
e)Date of the transaction10 December 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

