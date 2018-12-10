Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

10 December 2018

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc

("Europa" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Further to the completion of the Company's Placing and Open Offer, Europa is pleased to confirm the participation in the Placing and Open Offer by certain Directors of the Company. Their participation in the Placing and Open Offer and revised shareholdings are shown below:

Director Number of Placing Shares subscribed for Number of Open Offer Shares subscribed for Resultant number of Ordinary Shares held Percentage of Share Capital held Hugh Mackay Nil 1,000,000 5,700,000 1.28% Simon Oddie 250,000 Nil 500,000 0.11% Brian O'Cathain 250,000 Nil 250,000 0.06%

Notes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms. During the 12 months to 31 July 2018, 94 boepd were recovered from three fields. Its highly prospective exploration projects include six licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective resources of 6.4 billion barrels oil equivalent and 2.5 tcf undiscovered GIIP across all six licences.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular sent to shareholders of the Company on 20 November 2018.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Hugh Mackay 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc b) LEI 213800JWTCW7TN3WRC06 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p Identification code GB00B03CJS30 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3p 1,000,000 d) Aggregated information:

· Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 10 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Simon Oddie 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Non-executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc b) LEI 213800JWTCW7TN3WRC06 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p Identification code GB00B03CJS30 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3p 250,000 d) Aggregated information:

n/a e) Date of the transaction 10 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)