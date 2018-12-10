Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Named One of Dallas/Fort Worth's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For(R) in 2019

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2018 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, is pleased to announce that it has been named One of Dallas/Fort Worth's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources for the 3rd year in a row.

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry based on key measures in various categories including: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best and brightest companies to work for in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to maintaining a corporate culture where our employees are encouraged to be innovative and continue to grow both professionally and personally," says Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. "Our success at Trintech is a direct result of our corporate engagement and the ongoing dedication of our employees. Finding the right talent is key in our strategy for growth and innovation, and being honored with this award will ensure we attract the best and brightest to join our growing team in Addison, Texas and across the globe," adds Mackintosh.

"Profitability and stability is essential for businesses in today's economic climate. Companies that recognize that their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO at National Association for Business Resources. "Our 2019 winners create their human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and set standards for every business to aspire towards, and we are proud to honor Trintech as one of this year's winners," continued Kluge.

"Trintech's corporate culture revolves around collaboration in developing employees and solutions to achieve greater success for our customers," says Erinn Gray, Vice President of Human Resources at Trintech. "Employees are placed at the center of this commitment and are provided with benefits that both assist with professional development and focus on personal well-being."

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

About Trintech

Trintech, Inc. pioneered the development of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software to optimize the Record to Report process. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency®, Adra®, Trintech Disclosure Management®, ReconNET™ , T-Recs®, and UPCS® help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,100 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve governance and transparency across global financial organizations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

