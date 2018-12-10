Regulatory News:
STENTYS (Paris:STNT) (FR0010949404 STNT), French group specialized in medical technologies for interventional cardiology, today announced its preliminary financial calendar for 2019.
|Event
|Date *
|Full-Year 2018 Revenues
|Thursday, January 10, 2019
|Full-Year 2018 Results
|Thursday, March 28, 2019
|Q1 2019 Revenues
|Thursday, April 11, 2019
|Shareholders' General Meeting
|Thursday, May 9, 2019
|Q2 2019 Revenues
|Thursday, July 11, 2019
|Half-Year 2019 Results
|Thursday, September 26, 2019
|Q3 2019 Revenues
|Thursday, October 10, 2019
Financial year end on 31 December
* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after financial markets close.
About STENTYS
The STENTYS group develops and markets minimally-invasive cardiovascular solutions for the needs of interventional cardiology. Its extensive range of innovative products, including drug-eluting stents, coronary and drug-eluting balloons as well as cardiovascular accessories, is marketed in over 60 countries. Thanks to its flagship product, Xposition S, the self-apposing stent that adapts to vessels with variable diameters and enables the treatment of complex arterial disorders, and to its portfolio of balloons and accessories, STENTYS covers all coronary indications.
Additional information is available atwww.stentys.com
STENTYS is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0010949404 Ticker: STNT
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company that are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future which may not be accurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the development and commercialization of the Company's products, market acceptance of the Company's products, its ability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to its business area and markets, its ability to enforce and protect its patents and proprietary rights, uncertainties related to the U.S. FDA approval process, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment for clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, and other factors, including those described in the Section 4 "Risk Factors" of the Company's 2016 Registration Document (document de référence) filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on November 29, 2017 under number D.17-1084.
